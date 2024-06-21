EURO 2024 – Albania vs Spain: Ticket prices, kick-off time and where to watch on TV

Albania and Spain meet in the final match of EURO 2024 Group B, the same as Italy. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

It kicks off on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT) at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

Spain earned six points in the opening two games of the tournament, so they’ve already won Group B ahead of Italy, Croatia and Albania

Sylvinho’s side have just one point after a loss to Italy and a draw to Croatia so they must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Euro 2024 – Albania vs Spain: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

Euro 2024 – Albania vs Spain: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Albania vs Spain: Confirmed teams

Below are Albania and Spain’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Albania squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

Defenders: Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Enea Mihaj (Famalicão), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moskva)

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laçi (Sparta Praha), Ylber Ramadani (Lecce), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Forwards: Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Medon Berisha (Lecce), Armando Broja (Fulham), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arbër Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb), Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş)

Spain squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Alejandro Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Club)

Midfielders: Álex Baena (Villarreal), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Paris), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Forwards: Joselu (Real Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ayoze Pérez (Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)