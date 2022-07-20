Matches can turn on a dime and England’s 2-1 extra-time win over Spain did just that in a EURO 2022 quarterfinal Wednesday at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Down 1-0 and being dominated at home, the Lionesses came back with vigor to force extra time with a greasy goal before scoring a powerful winner in the first period of extra time.

[ MORE: EURO 2022 hub – schedules, scores, bracket ]

Esther Gonzalez had Spain up 1-0 in the 54th minute but England got new life when Ella Toone poked home in the 84th to help usher the game into extra time.

But Spain gave Stanway room to drive at the defense and she snapped a ball out from under her feet and across goal to give England a 2-1 lead and, eventually, a place in the EURO 2022 quarterfinal opposite the winner of Thursday’s scrap between Austria and Germany.

Stanway, 23, plays her club ball for Bayern Munich while Toone is on the books at Manchester United.

Spain fought back despite the absence of injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas but could not find an equalizer to force penalties.

GEORGIA STANWAY STOP THAT!!! England lead 2-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/g9yUoouWNn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2022

EURO 2022: Stanway’s stunning winner completes England comeback originally appeared on NBCSports.com