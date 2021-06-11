EURO 2020, live! How to watch Turkey – Italy, schedule, odds, predictions

Joe Prince-Wright
·4 min read

EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games will be hosted across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Latest EURO 2020 news

De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium’s EURO 2020 opener; Hazard update Ranking the top 20 players at EURO 2020 Ranking the EURO 2020 teams

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

France: +450
England: +500
Belgium: +600
Germany: +800
Italy: +800
Portugal: +800
Spain: +800
Netherlands: +1400

EURO 2020 – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Friday, June 11

3pm: Italy v. Turkey – Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Saturday, June 12

9am: Switzerland v. Wales
12pm: Finland v. Denmark
3pm: Russia v. Belgium

Sunday, June 13

9am: Croatia v. England
12pm: North Macedonia v. Austria
3pm: Ukraine v. Netherlands

Monday, June 14

9am: Czech Republic v. Scotland
12pm: Slovakia v. Poland
3pm: Sweden v. Spain

Tuesday, June 15

12pm: Portugal v. Hungary
3pm: Germany v. France

Wednesday, June 16

9am: Russia v. Finland
12pm: Wales v. Turkey
3pm: Switzerland v. Italy

Thursday, June 17

9am: North Macedonia v. Ukraine
12pm: Belgium v. Denmark
3pm: Austria v. Netherlands

Friday, June 18

9am: Slovakia v. Sweden
12pm: Czech Republic v. Croatia
3pm: Scotland v. England

Saturday, June 19

9am: France v. Hungary
12pm: Germany v. Portugal
3pm: Poland v. Spain

Sunday, June 20

12pm: Wales v. Italy
12pm: Turkey v. Switzerland

Monday, June 21

12pm: Netherlands v. North Macedonia
12pm: Austria v. Ukraine

3pm: Belgium v. Finland
3pm: Denmark v. Russia

Tuesday, June 22

3pm: Scotland v. Croatia
3pm: England v. Czech Republic

Wednesday, June 23

12pm: Spain v. Slovakia
12pm: Poland v. Sweden

3pm: Hungary v. Germany
3pm: France v. Portugal

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match 37: Winner Group A v Runner up Group C
Match 38: Runner up Group A v Runner up Group B

Sunday, June 27

Match 39: Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F
Match 40: Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F

Monday, June 28

Match 41: Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C
Match 42: Runner up Group D v Runner up Group E

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D
Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner up Group F

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42
Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38
Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary

