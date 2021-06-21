EURO 2020 scenarios, permutations for group stage

Joe Prince-Wright
·4 min read

There is a lot going on during the final group stage games at EURO 2020 and here are the scenarios are permutations you need to know.

With the 24-team tournament soon to enter the last 16 stage, eight teams will be going home.

That will see the top two teams from each group advance to the last 16, plus the four teams who finished third that have the best record.

There are some absolutely bonkers scenarios that could play out, especially in Groups D and F.

In these final group stage games there is going to be incredible drama, and the potential for utter chaos in the final 90 minutes before the knockout rounds begin.

Below are the full list of permutations from UEFA, plus the remaining group stage games in each group, as European soccer’s governing body are set up for a heck of a finish to the group stage.

EURO 2020 group stage scenarios, permutations for last 16

Group A

1. Italy (qualified)
2. Wales (qualified)
3. Switzerland (potential third-place spot in last 16)
4. Turkey (eliminated)

Group B

Russia (3) vs Denmark (0)
Finland (3) vs Belgium (6)

Belgium are through and will top the group with a draw.

Russia will be through with a win, or a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.

Finland will be through with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.

Denmark can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but it will all depend on the goals scored in these two matches.

Group C

North Macedonia (0) vs Netherlands (6)
Ukraine (3) vs Austria (3)

Netherlands are through as group winners.

Ukraine will finish second with a win or draw.

Austria must beat Ukraine to finish second.

North Macedonia cannot finish in the top three.

Group D

Croatia (1) vs Scotland (1)
Czech Republic (4) vs England (4)

Czech Republic will go through as group winners if they avoid defeat against England. They will finish second if they lose and Scotland beat Croatia. They will only finish third if they lose and Croatia win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

England will go through if they draw or if Scotland do not win, and will finish top if they beat Czech Republic. They will only finish third if they lose and Scotland win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

Croatia must win to stay in contention to be at least a best third-placed team, though they can still overtake Czech Republic for second place on overall goal difference.

Scotland must win to finish at least third, and can still overtake England for second place on overall goal difference.

Group E

Slovakia (3) vs Spain (2)
Sweden (4) vs Poland (1)

Sweden will go through if they avoid defeat against Poland. If Sweden lose and the other game is drawn, Sweden, Slovakia and Poland will be split for first to third place on results between the three teams. If Sweden lose they finish third.

Slovakia will go through if they beat Spain, or if they draw and Sweden avoid defeat.

Spain will go through if they beat Slovakia. If they draw they will finish third unless Poland win.

Poland will go through in second place if they win and the other game is not drawn.

Group F

Portugal (3) vs France (4)
Germany (3) vs Hungary (1)

France will go through if they avoid defeat against Portugal or if the other game is drawn. They will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. If France lose and Hungary win, second place will be decided on overall goal difference.

Germany will go through if they win, or if they draw and France do not lose. Germany will finish first if they win and France do not. Germany will finish third if they draw and France lose, or if both Germany and Portugal lose.

Portugal will go through if they win, or if they draw and Germany lose. Portugal will finish first if they win and Germany do not. Portugal will finish fourth if they lose and Germany also lose.

Hungary will go through in second place if they win and Portugal lose. If they win and France lose, second place will be decided on overall goal difference. Hungary will finish third if they win and the other game is drawn.

