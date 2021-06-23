Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

Spain, which entered Euro 2020 as a +800 contender to win the tournament, has had some trouble scoring goals over the past two weeks. On Wednesday, a half-hour into their final Group E game, the Spaniards found a perfect antidote to their woes: Just let the opposing goalkeeper slap the ball into his own net.

No, seriously.

Martin Dubravka, Slovakia's goalkeeper, scored Spain's second goal of the tournament by attempting to push an awkwardly looping rebound over the crossbar. Instead, he spanked it under the bar and into the net.

MARTIN DÚBRAVKA WITH A HALL OF FAME OWN GOAL 🥴#EURO2020 (via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/Dpfp2ulaho — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) June 23, 2021

Dubravka, less than 20 minutes earlier, had saved a penalty from Alvaro Morata. And the goal wasn't entirely his fault. The sequence began with a dreadful giveaway by a Slovakian defender. Pablo Sarabia pounced on an errant pass, and struck the crossbar with his left-footed shot.

Dubravka did what many goalkeepers would've tried to do in that situation. Rather than try to catch the ball amid traffic, and with the crossbar an obstacle, he opted to punch the ball to safety and concede a corner kick. He just ... failed, and conceded a goal instead.

The Euro of the Own Goal

Dubravka's howler was the seventh — yes, seventh — own goal of the Euro 2020 group stage.

The tournament opened with one, and has seen its fair share of embarrassment since.

THE FIRST GOAL OF #EURO2020 IS AN OWN GOAL! 😅 pic.twitter.com/fkqykh0g4q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2021

Portugal scored two against Germany. Germany scored one itself against France, the only goal of their Group F opener.

MATS HUMMELS OWN GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/kq9y5DHRF0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

The sixth of seven came two days ago. Finland had held off Belgium for over an hour, and had one hand on an improbable place in the Round of 16. Then goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky fumbled a rebound across his own goal line.

¡Gooooooooooool de Bélgica! ⚽



Ahora sí sube al marcador. ¡Autogol de Hradecky que le rebota el balón luego de ir al poste! 🥺#FIN 0-1 #BEL#EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #EURO2020



🔴 ¡En vivo!

📲 GRATIS en la app de TUDN y @prendetv

👉 https://t.co/VF7JN6Tzzt pic.twitter.com/O8P750IjwA — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 21, 2021

None were as bad as the seventh, though. Dubravka, who plays for Newcastle United in the English Premier League, put Slovakia behind in a crucial Group E decider. At 0-0, the Slovaks were going through to the knockout round in second place. At 1-0, they were on the brink.

Spain then scored a second goal just before halftime, and now appears to be on its way to knockouts at the expense of Slovakia. Still at +800, it's the joint-fourth favorite to lift the Euro 2020 trophy early next month.

Martin Dubravka scores an own goal against Spain at Euro 2020. (Photo by JULIO MUNOZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

