Denmark's Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing on field at Euro 2020

A Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was temporarily suspended after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and received treatment.

UEFA said in a statement that Eriksen was transferred to a hospital and has been stabilized, while the Denmark FA added that he was awake and undergoing further examinations.

UEFA added that play would resume later on Saturday, "following the request made by players of both teams." Five minutes at the end of the first half will be played, followed by a five-minute half-time break, then the second half.

“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective," UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement. "I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith. At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.

Eriksen had been walking near the sideline during the 43rd minute during a throw-in when he appeared to stagger and then fall forward to the pitch. Upon seeing Eriksen collapse, some teammates called and gestured to trainers on the sideline to rush in for assistance. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew the whistle and stopped play.

Some players looked visibly upset and in tears as trainers appeared to perform chest compressions and CPR on Eriksen as he lay on the turf. Players formed a circle to block out cameras and offer privacy as Eriksen received treatment. Medics spent about 10 minutes treating Eriksen on the field.

Shortly after that, ESPN's cameras cut away as trainers further treated Eriksen, who was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher to an ovation from the crowd in attendance.

While Eriksen received treatment, Finland's players huddled around their bench before they eventually walked off the field.

Story continues

UEFA announced that the match, being played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, was being suspended due to a medical emergency. The Group B match was a scoreless draw at the time that play was suspended.

UEFA also announced that Saturday's other Group B match between Belgium and Russia taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia would go on as scheduled.

Eriksen, 29, has made over 100 appearances for the Danish national team and plays for Inter Milan, the current Italian champions.

This story is developing and will be updated

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses in Euro 2021 match vs. Finalnd