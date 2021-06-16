Euro 2020: Several people hurt in Greenpeace parachute stunt

A Greenpeace stunt didn't go exactly as planned at Euro 2020. (Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

A parachuting protestor, a stadium full of fans and one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world. What could go wrong?

Thanks to a Euro 2020 game between Germany and France, we now know the answer.

A Greenpeace stunt at Tuesday's match at Allianz Arena resulted in the hospitalization of several spectators after the parachuter — carrying a message "Kick out oil" — got tangled in wires and caused debris to fall on the pitch and stands, according to the BBC.

France coach Didier Deschamps nearly joined them, but reportedly managed to duck out of the way of a falling piece of equipment near the dugout. Here's how the chaos played out:

Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

The protestor was reportedly among those hurt thanks to a hard fall into the pitch.

UEFA was quick to condemn the protest, via the BBC:

"This inconsiderate act - which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending - caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action.

"The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless."

Following the interruption, France came out on top 1-0.

