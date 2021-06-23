Euro 2020: The bracket and schedule are set for the knockout rounds

The bracket is set for the knockout rounds of Euro 2020.

Sixteen teams have advanced to the group stage for a single-elimination tournament that begins on Saturday. France, Germany and Portugal all made it out of Group F and there's wasn't a huge upset among the eight teams that missed out. The teams that failed to advance were Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

The semifinals of the tournament will be played on July 6 and July 7.

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs. Denmark

Noon ET, ESPN

Denmark’s win against Russia has been the best moment of the tournament by far. With star player Christian Eriksen recovering from the frightening cardiac arrest he suffered on the field in Denmark’s first game of the tournament, Denmark beat Russia 4-1 to assure themselves a spot in the knockout rounds after losing to Finland and Belgium to start group play. Wales, meanwhile, finished second in Group A after tying Switzerland and beating Turkey.

Italy vs. Austria

3 p.m. ET, ABC

Italy has been one of the two most convincing teams of the tournament so far. The Italians scored seven goals in their three group stage games and didn’t give up a single goal. Austria beat Ukraine and North Macedonia to easily advance to the knockout rounds.

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

Noon ET, ESPN

The Netherlands ran rampant over Group C. The Dutch scored the most goals of anyone in the group stage (eight) and posted shutouts in their last two games after beating Ukraine 3-2 to open the tournament. The Czech Republic got through as the third-place team in Group D thanks to a tie against Croatia and an opening win against Scotland.

Belgium vs. Portugal

3 p.m. ET, ABC

What a perfect game for a Sunday afternoon on network television. Belgium is the No. 1 team in the world according to FIFA’s rankings and Portugal are the defending European champions. The Belgians have Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne while Portugal’s attack is centered around the indefatigable Cristiano Ronaldo. A goal against Belgium makes Ronaldo the man with the most international goals ever.

Story continues

Monday, June 28

Croatia vs. Spain

Noon ET, ESPN

Croatia got off to a slow start with a loss to England and a tie against the Czech Republic but defeated Scotland to finish second in Group D. The reward is a game against Spain after Spain tied its first two games of the tournament. Spain made up for all its wasteful chances against Sweden and Poland by scoring five goals against Slovakia on Wednesday.

France vs. Switzerland

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

France will probably be the biggest favorites in the Round of 16. The defending World Cup champions got a win and two ties in the group stage while Switzerland beat Turkey on Sunday to ensure their participation in the knockout rounds. France is pragmatic and can also score in the blink of an eye. Just ask Portugal.

Tuesday, June 29

England vs. Germany

Noon ET, ESPN

Whew, what a matchup to begin the last day of the Round of 16. Germany got through to the knockout rounds by tying Hungary in the final minutes on a Leon Goretzka goal. England is looking for its first major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup. Both teams have expectations that are perhaps larger than they should be and there will be a lot of questioning in the loser’s home country.

Sweden vs. Ukraine

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

It’ll be a gorgeous battle of gold and blue kits at the very least. Sweden doesn’t play the most attractive soccer but scored three times against Poland to win Group E ahead of Spain. Ukraine has been one of the more fun teams of the tournament and it’s cool to know that one of these two teams is guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals.

Friday, July 2

Belgium/Portugal vs. Italy/Austria

Winner advances to Semifinal 1

Noon ET, ESPN

Netherlands/Czech Republic vs. Wales/Denmark

Winner advances to Semifinal 2

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, July 3

Croatia/Spain vs. France/Switzerland

Winner advances to Semifinal 1

Noon ET, ESPN

England/Germany vs. Sweden/Ukraine

Winner advances to Semifinal 2

3 p.m. ET, ABC

Tuesday, July 6

Semifinal 1

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, July 7

Semifinal 2

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, July 11

Championship game

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

More from Yahoo Sports: