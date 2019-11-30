Euro 2020 draw: What time does Uefa draw start, scheduled groups and more

Getty

England and Wales will find out their fate at the Euro 2020 draw this afternoon as the 20 qualified teams and four yet to be decided play-off places are grouped.

The tournament will be held across 12 different cities for the first time in history, with a semi-final and the final to be played at Wembley.

The draw is being held in Bucharest in Romania, ​with coverage beginning at 5pm UK time.

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin said: “There is great pleasure in being able to bring Euro 2020 to so many countries and cities, to see football acting as a bridge between nations, and to carry the competition closer to the fans, who are the essential lifeblood of the game.”

Find out everything you need to know about the draw below:

When is the draw?

The group stage draw will take place in Bucharest on Saturday 30 November at 5pm GMT.

Who has qualified?

Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, France, Turkey, England, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, Croatia, Austria, Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark and Wales have already qualified for next summer’s tournament.

How does the seeding work?

Seeding is based on each national side’s performances in qualifying.

The six best-performing group winners will be top seeds, the remaining group winners and best runners-up will be in Pot 2.

The next best group runners-up will be in Pot 3, while the remaining runners-up and the play-off winners will be placed in Pot 4.

Pot 1: Italy, Belgium, England, Germany, Ukraine, Spain

Pot 2: France, Switzerland, Poland, Croatia, Netherlands, Russia

Pot 3: Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Finland, Wales, Play-off A, Play-off B, Play-off C, Play-off D

How does the hosting work?

Euro 2020 will be the first championships to be hosted by multiple countries – 12 in total, including England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

‘Host nations’ are not guaranteed to qualify for the tournament, but those who do will play at least two group stage games in their own country.

Each host has been paired with another and allocated to one of the six groups. This is the group they will compete in, if they qualify.

England and Scotland have been paired together in Group D, while the Republic of Ireland are paired with Spain in Group E

HOST PAIRINGS

Group A: Italy, Azerbaijan

Group B: Denmark, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Romania

Group D: England, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland

Group F: Germany, Hungary

Whichever team has the superior qualifying record will play all three of their matches at home, including their head-to-head with the other host nation.

For example, if England qualify automatically and Scotland qualify through the play-offs, England vs Scotland in Group D will be played at Wembley.

What stadiums are being used?

Group A: Stadio Olimpico (Rome) and Olympic Stadium (Baku)

Group B: Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) and Krestovsky Stadium (St Petersburg)

Group C: Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam) and Arena Nationala (Bucharest)

Group D: Wembley (London) and Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Group E: San Mames (Bilbao) and the Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Group F: Puskas Arena (Budapest) and the Allianz Arena (Munich)

When are the play-offs?

For the first time, 16 teams will compete for the remaining four places at the finals in a revamped play-off system.

The draw for the play-offs will take place on 22 November in Nyon, with the 16 nations split into four paths based on Nations League performances.

Eight semi-finals will be played on 26 March, with four finals following on 31 March to determine the play-off winners.

This means that the identity of the four play-off winners will not be known at the time of the finals draw on 30 November.

Four of the six Euro 2020 groups will therefore contain an unknown ‘play-off winner’.