England’s Euro 2020 fixtures, full schedule, group, dates, fixtures and ticket details

England will face Croatia, Czech Republic and the winner of the Path C play-off group, which features Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia, in the Euro 2020 group stage.

The Three Lions are the top seeds in Group D, meaning they will play all their fixtures at Wembley – the remaining fixtures in the group will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Gareth Southgate’s side will start their campaign with a tense fixture against Croatia, hoping to shed the scars of their World Cup semi-final defeat. They will then face the winner of Path C, before finishing the group stage against Czech Republic, who England thrashed 5-0 at Wembley during qualifying before suffering defeat in the reverse fixture.

However, a similar situation to the World Cup could arise with England set to meet the runners up in Group F if they top the group themselves. That would mean a round-of-16 tie against one of France, Germany or Portugal, which Southgate will be keen to avoid.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s Euro 2020 campaign:

Group

England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland/Israel/Serbia/Norway

Fixtures schedule

Group

14 June 2020 – England vs Croatia (Wembley)

19 June 2020 – England vs Norway, Scotland, Serbia or Israel (Wembley)

23 June 2020 – Czech Republic vs England (Wembley)

Knockout stages

Round of 16

30 June 2020 – Winner of Group D vs Group F runners-up (match 41) – Dublin

29 June 2020 – Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up (match 43) – Copenhagen

Quarter-finals

July 3 – Winner match 41 vs Winner match 42 (match 45) - St Petersburg

July 3 – Winner match 39 vs Winner match 37 (match 46) – Munich

Semi-finals

July 7 – Winner match 45 vs Winner match 46 – London

July 8 – Winner match 48 vs Winner match 47 – London

Final

July 12 – London​

How to still get tickets

Three Lions fans can apply for tickets when they go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday 4 December via EURO2020.com.

Tickets at Wembley start at €50.