Euro 2020 betting: Italy is the favorite in Group A

Group A

Odds to win group

Italy (-185)

Switzerland (+475)

Turkey (+475)

Wales (+700)

Odds to advance to the knockout rounds

Italy (-2000)

Switzerland (-175)

Turkey (-175)

Wales (-125)

Group A schedule

June 11: Turkey vs. Italy

June 12: Wales vs. Switzerland

June 16: Turkey vs. Wales

June 16: Italy vs. Switzerland

June 20: Italy vs. Wales

June 20: Switzerland vs. Turkey

Team previews

Turkey (+4000 to win Euro 2020)

Premier League fans will recognize players like center backs Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak and forward Cengiz Under. And if Turkey’s last dozen games of international competition are any indication, this team is going to score a lot of goals and give up a lot too. Turkey has shut out just two opponents since October of 2020 and has scored 24 goals. That attacking soccer is why Turkey’s odds aren’t too high to win Euro 2020 and they should be an enjoyable watch one way or another.

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals in the group stage (+130)

Ciro Immobile and Italy are the heavy favorites to win Group A. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Italy (+1000)

Italy is a sneaky good pick to win the entire tournament given that its odds are higher than both Portugal and Spain. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal while the defense will be anchored once again by Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Finding a reliable forward among Federico Bernardeschi, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne will be key to Italy’s chances of winning the entire tournament.

Best bet

Italy to score 7 points in the group stage (+225)

Wales (+10000)

How much does Gareth Bale have to give? The Real Madrid and Tottenham forward is back to lead Wales and he has Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Wayne Hennessy from Euro 2016. Wales won Group B in 2016 on the way to a semifinal appearance that included an upset of Belgium. The odds are stacked against Wales doing that again.

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals in the group stage (-110)

Switzerland (+8000)

The Swiss came back to beat a young U.S. team 2-1 less than a week ago after Steven Zuber got the winning goal in the 63rd minute. Switzerland is likely to play Breel Embolo up top and paired him with Haris Seferovic against the U.S. Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka will be key cogs in the midfield once again as Switzerland attempts to make it out of a group that seems pretty even behind Italy.

Best bet

Switzerland will not qualify for the knockout stage (+130)

