EURO 2020 Best XI and top player, Golden Boot winners

If you can believe it, EURO 2020 is officially in the books after Italy were crowned champions of Europe for the second time (first since 1968), which can mean only one thing: It’s time to celebrate the post-tournament awards winners.

Three players from the EURO 2020 winners, Italy, made the Best XI, alongside three stars from fellow finalists and runners-up, England. Semifinalists Denmark landed a pair of players in the team of the tournament, while France, Portugal and Switzerland were each represented by a single player.

EURO 2020 Best XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Luke Shaw (England), Joakim Maehle (Denmark)

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (France), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Raheem Sterling (England), Kasper Dolberg (Denmark)

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

EURO 2020 individual player awards

Player of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) is the first goalkeeper to win the award for the European Championship’s top performer after keeping three clean sheets during the tournament (all three games of the group stage) and saving three straight penalty attempts in the final, as well as one in the semifinals.

Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri (Spain) had only made four senior international appearances prior to EURO 2020, but the 18-year-old Barcelona maestro started all six games as Spain advanced to the semifinals.

Spain coach Luis Enrique said of Pedri: “What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andres Iniesta did that — it’s incredible, unique.”

Golden Boot: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal – 5 goals, 1 assist), Patrick Schick (Czech Republic – 5 goals, 0 assists)

*Ronaldo wins Golden Boot on assists tiebreaker

Do you agree with the Best XI, Donnarumma as Player of the Tournament and Pedri as Young Player of the Tournament? If not, make your case for someone else in the comments below.

