Euro 2020: BBC confirms TV pundit line-up as Cesc Fabregas joins Thierry Henry and Gary Lineker

Alex Pattle
·2 min read
Former Arsenal team-mates Thierry Henry (right) and Cesc Fabregas playing against one other at international level (Getty Images)
Former Arsenal team-mates Thierry Henry (right) and Cesc Fabregas playing against one other at international level (Getty Images)

The BBC has announced its team of pundits for this summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020, with Cesc Fabregas a notable inclusion.

The Monaco midfielder, who previously played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.

Also part of the BBC’s punditry team will be former France international Thierry Henry, who also represented Arsenal, Barcelona and Monaco during his playing career and spent a short spell as coach of the latter between 2018 and 2019. Most recently, the ex-striker served as manager of MLS side Montreal Impact.

The pair join former England striker Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott – the ex-England Women and Arsenal defender who was recently announced as the new host of Football Focus.

Lineker will not be the only former England men’s international involved, with Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas all named in the BBC’s set-up.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s considerable experience in international football will also be called upon. The German played for and coached his country’s national team as well as managing the United States.

At club level, Klinsmann also coached Bayern Munich, whom he represented during his playing career as a striker. The 56-year-old also stepped out for Tottenham, Inter Milan and Monaco, among other teams.

Former Wales internationals Ashley Williams and Mark Hughes – who also coached the national side – are also on board, as are James McFadden and Shelley Kerr.

Kerr played for Scotland’s women’s team and coached them from 2017 until last year. She is now the English Football Association’s technical lead for the women’s national teams.

Former Everton and Sunderland forward McFadden, meanwhile, played for Scotland before serving as assistant coach from 2018 to 2019.

