Eureka's Miller named softball All-State
May 29—Eureka's Maura Miller is among five Northwestern B softball players selected All-State, in voting by league coaches.
The Northwestern B All-Conference team was released Monday, and includes seven first-team selections.
Miller, a senior, hit .368 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in for Eureka this season.
She is the lone Lion selected to the first team, while senior Paige Goheen and junior Caitlyn Hurst were named to the second team.
Thompson Falls, which qualified for last weekend's State B-C tournament and went 1-2, had two All-State selections: juniors Sarah Koskela and Olivia Fitchett.
Koskella hit..419 with three homers, 39 runs scored and 22 runs batted in for the 17-8 Blue Hawks; Fitchett hit .387 with 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Senior Izabel Evans and freshman GG Hawk of Mission-Arlee-Charlo were also All-State, and sophomore teammate Alecia Steele was first-team all-conference.
Troy had one first-team all-conference selection: Leslie Gravier.
All-Northwestern B
First Team
Isabel Evans, sr.* MAC
Sara Koskela, jr.* Thompson Falls
GG Hawk, fr.* MAC
Maura Miller, sr.* Eureka
Oliva Fitchett, jr.* Thompson Falls
Leslie Gravier, jr. Troy
Alecia Steele, so. MAC
*-denotes All-State selection
Second Team
Paige Goheen, sr. Eureka
Jaelyn Carr, sr. Plains
Gabi Hannum, so. Thompson Falls
Maia Crhistopher, so. MAC
Olivia Harnett, sr. Thompson Falls
Caitlyn Hurst, jr. Eureka