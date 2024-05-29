Eureka's Miller named softball All-State

May 29—Eureka's Maura Miller is among five Northwestern B softball players selected All-State, in voting by league coaches.

The Northwestern B All-Conference team was released Monday, and includes seven first-team selections.

Miller, a senior, hit .368 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in for Eureka this season.

She is the lone Lion selected to the first team, while senior Paige Goheen and junior Caitlyn Hurst were named to the second team.

Thompson Falls, which qualified for last weekend's State B-C tournament and went 1-2, had two All-State selections: juniors Sarah Koskela and Olivia Fitchett.

Koskella hit..419 with three homers, 39 runs scored and 22 runs batted in for the 17-8 Blue Hawks; Fitchett hit .387 with 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Senior Izabel Evans and freshman GG Hawk of Mission-Arlee-Charlo were also All-State, and sophomore teammate Alecia Steele was first-team all-conference.

Troy had one first-team all-conference selection: Leslie Gravier.

All-Northwestern B

First Team

Isabel Evans, sr.* MAC

Sara Koskela, jr.* Thompson Falls

GG Hawk, fr.* MAC

Maura Miller, sr.* Eureka

Oliva Fitchett, jr.* Thompson Falls

Leslie Gravier, jr. Troy

Alecia Steele, so. MAC

*-denotes All-State selection

Second Team

Paige Goheen, sr. Eureka

Jaelyn Carr, sr. Plains

Gabi Hannum, so. Thompson Falls

Maia Crhistopher, so. MAC

Olivia Harnett, sr. Thompson Falls

Caitlyn Hurst, jr. Eureka