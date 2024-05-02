Eureka girls win fourth meet of spring

May 2—EUREKA — Eureka's Kricket Bridges won twice, setting a personal record in the 200 meters, and the Lions won their fourth girls track meet title of the season Tuesday — this time at the Lincoln County Meet.

Bridges won the 400 and her 200 time was 28.15. The Lions, sweeping the county relay titles and getting a hurdles sweep from Haidyn Guckenberg, piled up 96 points to 44 for Libby and 17 for Troy.

Libby won the boys' team title with 94 points; Eureka was next at 59 and Troy scored 24.

Guckenberg's time of 16.92 in the 110-meter hurdles was her personal best, and ranks seventh in Class B. Karli Campbell added first-place points in the high jump and pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 9 inches in the latter — another PR. Kara Stanger won the javelin for the Lions as well.

Libby got two wins from Capri Farmer (800 and 1,600), Bergen Fortner (long and triple jumps) and Sidnie Thompson (shot put and discus).

Fortner had a PR of 33-7 in the triple, which is tied for 10th in Class A.

The Libby boys had wins from Tristan Andersen in the long jump (19-0), high jump (5-10) and javelin (162-0). Andersen's javelin throw was a PR and ranks No. 8 in Class A.

The Loggers' Carson Williams (triple jump), Cody Watson (3,200) and Rowen Sherbo (1,600) also picked up wins, and teammate Chayse Hartley picked up first-place points in both hurdles.

Eureka's Josh Lambertsen won the 200 and the pole vault, and the Lions swept the relays.

Troy's Jacob Gromley swept the shot put (43-4) and discus (145-4), hitting his PR in both events. Gromley's discus mark sits No. 4 in Class B.

Complete results can be found at athletic.net.