Eureka athletes shine at own Elite Top 8 meet

Apr. 25—EUREKA — Eureka's Haidyn Guckenburg set personal bests in the 100 meter hurdles and the 400 meters at the Elite Top 8 meet Tuesday.

Guckenburg's 100 hurdles time of 17.08 moved her to seventh in Class B for the season and set a meet record — formerly held by Kennedy Grove of Whitefish at 17.57 in 2018. Her 1:04.64 in the 400 put her in second for the day as Browning's Teslin Trombley won at 1:03.75.

The meet included five schools in Class A, B and C and complete results are at athletic.net.

Trombley tripled up with a win in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:35.18, and the long jump (15 feet, one inch).

A trio of Eureka sprinters set personal best marks with Willow Cohen winning the 100 13.38 ahead of teammate Kara Stanger 14.03 — Stanger also picked up the win in the javelin. Kricket Bridges ran a 28.32 in the 200 meters for the victory.

Lion Hattie Nesvig won the high jump.

Libby's Capri Farmer set her best mark in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:38.98, ahead of Browning's Peyton Eaglefeathers (5:43.41).

Logger teammate Sidnie Thompson won the shot put.

On the boys side, Browning's Preston Iron Heart set a personal record to take victory in the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:38.79.

Eureka's Josh Lambertsen (23.68) and Ethan Manges (24.08) set PRs to go 1-2 in the 200 meters. Lambertson doubled up with a win in the pole vault, clearing 11-9.

The quartet of Cole Sartori, Timothy Schmidt, Braden Casazza and Lambertsen also won the 1,600 relay in meet-record fashion (3:37.53).