Euphoria star Colman Domingo cast as Batman for new series

Euphoria star Colman Domingo has been cast as Batman in a new podcast series.

The actor, who has also appeared in Fear the Walking Dead, will voice the Caped Crusader in The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark.

The Spotify limited series will also include the voices of comedian Hasan Minhaj, who will portray titular villain The Riddler, and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon.

Robin L Marshall - Getty Images

Related: Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo teases new project

Also on board are Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Alfred, American Vandal's Calum Worthy as The Messenger, New Girl's Hannah Simone as Nadira, and Law & Order: SVU's Peyton Crim as Killer Croc.

Red Dead Redemption 2's Jim Pirri will voice Arnold Flass, Mythic Quest's Ashly Burch will play Vicki Vale, Deadpool's Hugh Scott will portray Calendar Man, The Book of Queer's Bri Giger will voice Summer Gleeson, The Morning Show's Aflamu Johnson is King Tut and 1923's Amy Argyle voices Bat-Tech.

Secrets in the Dark sees Batman team up with The Riddler after a mysterious vigilante starts to kill Gotham's villains, with the series set to premiere on October 10.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Euphoria season 3 to get surprising new format

Domingo will next be seen in Netflix movie Rustin, which follows the true story of civil and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin and his leading role in organising the March on Washington in 1963.

The historical drama debuted to an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes – currently standing at 90% – and is already earning awards buzz for Domingo's performance.

Deadline said that the star "blows through the title role like a force of nature," while TheWrap called his turn an "unforgettable performance".

The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark will debut on Spotify on October 10.

You Might Also Like