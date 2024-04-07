Eunice posts sweep over Lady Cats

Apr. 6—EUNICE — After some early-season trouncings, Clovis High's young softball team — whose 14-player roster includes five freshmen and five sophomores — is hopefully making some progress.

Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats had early leads in both games and hung tight with Eunice before dropping 4-2 and 9-5 decisions to the Lady Cardinals.

Earlier in the campaign, Eunice handed Clovis a 14-0 setback at Lady Wildcat Field.

CHS (2-10) jumped on Eunice for a pair of runs in the top of the first in the opener, one coming on a double by sophomore Andrea Chavez and the other when junior Brooke Renteria scored on a passed ball.

Eunice (3-6) tied the contest with two in the second and led just 3-2 before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth. Sophomore Madysen Cushing threw a complete game for the Lady Cats, issuing a pair of walks and striking out one, while senior Kelli Stinson also went the distance for Eunice.

In Game 2, Clovis took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the top of the second, but the Lady Cardinals regained the advantage with three in the third. Clovis pulled to 8-5 with two in the sixth.

Junior McKayla Pierce earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cardinals. Freshman Kiara Noack also tossed a complete game for CHS, striking out six, and she added a pair of doubles at the plate, driving in a run in the second and scoring in the sixth.

Clovis returns to action on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Portales, starting at 4:30 p.m.