Eugenio Suárez's 3-run home run
Eugenio Suárez hammers a three-run home run to left field giving the Reds' a 5-2 lead in the 7th inning
Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Giancarlo Stanton being a literal one-dimensional player has had a tremendous trickle-down effect.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
This proposed trade is one way the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
The Yankees' issues were on fully display in a Subway Series loss to the Mets.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Jonas Nader takes an early look at the 25 best free agents for the 2021-22 offseason. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
LOS ANGELES (AP) Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.
"Any time your golf swing gets insulted by Charles, you gotta take that to heart."
The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft has put pen to paper. According to multiple reports, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract. Jacksonville will have to make a decision on the quarterback’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024. Lawrence’s slotted deal is worth $36.8 million with a $24.1 million [more]