Eugene Hilton, the son of T.Y. Hilton, has committed to Wisconsin

Eugene Hilton committed to Wisconsin on Friday. The son of NFL star T.Y. Hilton, the younger Hilton is an impressive athlete in his own right.

A four-star in the 247Sports Composite, Eugene Hilton is a class of 2025 recruit at Zionsville (Zionsville, Indiana). He is the No. 55 wide receiver in the nation and Indiana’s seventh-best overall recruit in this cycle according to 247Sports.

Last year as a junior, he had 46 catches for 836 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. He also played varsity basketball for Zionsville.

It is a very strong recruiting win for Wisconsin as Eugene Hilton had offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia among others.

He announced his commitment on Friday with his father hanging out in the background of the stream:

The moment Eugene Hilton Jr became a Badger🦡#Badgers pic.twitter.com/GPRYFvouRn — Jake Maier (@JakeJMaier) June 14, 2024

Pops, of course, was a pretty big deal in the NFL.

Currently a free agent, he last played in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys. He has spent 11 years in the NFL, with the first 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

There he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in receiving in 2016.

He had 638 catches for 9,812 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns.

