Eugene Hilton, son of former Colts’ WR TY Hilton, commits to Wisconsin

Eugene Hilton, the son of former Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver TY Hilton, has committed to play football the University of Wisconsin under head coach Luke Fickell.

Listed at 6-2 and weighing 195 pounds, Hilton is a four-start wide receiver on 247Sports composite rankings. He is the 395th ranked player nationally in the 2025 recruiting class and the 63rd ranked wide receiver.

In addition to Wisconsin, Hilton had 27 other offers, including from Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Missouri. During his junior season in 2023, Hilton caught 43 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I was already like really high on them. I think this really opened up my eyes a little bit more,” Hilton told 247Sports after his June 7th visit. “What I knew already and thought about them already, it all kind of just helped me and see the place and the people, if I do potentially go there, see the people I would be around and all of that.”

TY Hilton played 11 years in the NFL, 10 of which were with the Colts, including four Pro Bowl seasons. Hilton was a focal point of the Indianapolis offense, totaling at least 90 targets in eight of his first nine seasons, with 100-plus targets in six straight seasons.

Hilton eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark five times, with a career-high of 1,448 yards in 2016. He finished his NFL career with 638 receptions, 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns.

