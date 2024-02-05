Eugene Brooks finishes as a top 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class per On3

Much was made about the Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive line class in 2024. Some were even questioning Bill Bedenbaugh’s ability as a recruiter and coach.

Although Oklahoma missed out on some of their top prospects, that narrative was crazy talk.

Bedenbaugh has built a reputation for taking guys who aren’t highly recruited and turning them into stars. Orlando Brown Jr., Creed Humphrey, Cody Ford, Tyler Guyton and Ben Powers, just to name a few, were all three-star players according at least one of the recruiting services coming out of high school. Four of the five have carved out nice NFL careers, and the other is projected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Still, you hope to land some of the big fish that you are going after. However, one guy who could be an overlooked prospect who becomes the next great one is Eugene Brooks. Brooks was once a three-star but shot up the recruiting boards after impressive camps and All-American games. He made the move all the way into On3’s top 10 interior offensive linemen of the 2024 Recruiting Class.

Top 10 IOLs in the final 2024 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/Qjn6UJNk7h pic.twitter.com/unPqq0HIYv — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 3, 2024

Brooks is a consensus top 185 player in the country and is as high as a top 75 according to 247Sports. All four major recruiting sites have him as a top 10 interior offensive lineman, with 247Sports ranking him the highest at No. 3.

It’s unclear what position he will play at Oklahoma. Many thought he would play guard, but there have been some rumblings that he could be Oklahoma’s next great center. That remains to be seen, as well as how much playing time he will receive in year one.

