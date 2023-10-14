Eugene-area high school football: 5 takeaways from Week 7 games

Oregon high school football wrapped up Week 7 of play, and only a few Eugene-area teams are left leading in their respective leagues.

Here are five key takeaways from games this week.

Connor Dye, stellar defense lifts Springfield to victory

SPRINGFIELD — Senior running back Connor Dye rushed for 215 yards and five touchdowns as Springfield (6-1, 4-1 Special District 2) obliterated Willamette, 54-0, in its homecoming game on Friday night.

"Their God given ability and the technique that coaches teach them develops skill," Springfield head coach Frank Geske said. "Skill leads to confidence, and that's what you saw tonight; was actually not just a bunch of talent, but they were skilled football players. That's what makes me happy."

Dye rushed touchdowns from 3, 2 and 8 yards out, while Jaevon Spencer added a two-point conversion to give Springfield a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

While Dye rushed a pair of TDs and added a two-point conversion, quarterback Zack Sherman connected with Jackson Babbitt on a 59-yard touchdown pass to put the Millers ahead 41-0 at halftime.

Linebacker Caeleb Kasperek rushed for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He then took over as quarterback to start the fourth quarter.

An interception from Lukas Babbitt put the ball on Willamette's own 20-yard line. On the next play, Clay Rhoades rushed a 15-yard touchdown and sealed Springfield's win with 7:28 left in the game.

"We played pretty well defensively too," Geske said. "I was thinking we'd have a good win, but I didn't expect this. We converted every time, putting pressure on the quarterback and Sam Keen and Nate Williams up front pushed that pocket so deep. Then we had good edge rushes to go with it and then I put in a secondary."

The Millers defense had three interceptions. The Wolverines scavenged under 100 total yards.

Springfield will travel to North Eugene (2-5, 1-4) for a Special District 2 league game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sheldon remains undefeated in league

The Irish rushed for 121 yards as Sheldon defeated North Medford 24-3 in a Special District 1 league game at home on Friday.

Sheldon (5-2, 5-0) travels to Grants Pass (2-5, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday for a league matchup.

Thurston shuts out South Eugene

Thurston defeated South Eugene 42-0 in a Special District 2 league game at home on Friday.

Thurston (5-2, 5-0) travels to Willamette (0-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday for a league matchup.

Marist Catholic defeats Philomath

Marist defeated Philomath, 43-6, in a Special District 3 league homecoming game on Friday.

Marist (6-1, 4-0) hosts Cascade (5-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a league game.

Other Week 7 action

In Class 3A, quarterback Quinton Buckland threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns as Elmira defeated La Pine, 56-28.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene-area high school football: 5 takeaways from Week 7 games