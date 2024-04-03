Eubanks, Cook combine to shut out Mosley 6-0

Apr. 2—MOULTRIE — Gabe Eubanks pitched six-plus innings of shutout baseball and Cam Cook struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh as Colquitt County started a rare spring break trip to the beach with a 6-0 victory over Mosley High on Tuesday in Lynn Haven, Fla.

The victory was the third in a row for the Packers since Chance Pitts took over as head coach following Brandon Brock's resignation on March 28 and raised the team's record to 13-11.

Colquitt jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and Eubanks and Cook made sure the runs stood up.

Eubanks allowed four hits and four walks, but struck out six in raising his record to 2-3 this season.

"Gabe threw a heck of a game," Pitts said of the junior left-hander. "He kept them off-balance all night.

"And the top of the first set the tone for us, taking the momentum early. Proud of the whole team, the way they competed."

The Dolphins fall to 7-9 on the season.

The Packers, who relaxed at Pier Park at Panama City Beach earlier Tuesday before dispatching the Dolphins, will travel to Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., on Wednesday to play the South Walton Seahawks.

Colquitt built on its Friday Region 1-7A doubleheader sweep of Valdosta at Packer Park and jumped out to a quick lead against the Dolphins.

Bryce Roberts walked to open the game and moved to second on Cook's one-out single.

Jaxson Chambers singled to center to score Roberts and put the Packers up 1-0.

Adam Beverly grounded out, but Tyson Hobby's two-out single scored Cook and sent Chambers to third.

Brady DeRosso followed with another base hit and the Packers had a 3-0 lead.

Colquitt added another run in the fourth on an RBI single by Mason Moore.

The final Packers run came in the top of the seventh when Cook doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

The Packers had nine hits, including two each by Cook and Walker, each of whom contributed a double.

Moore, Chambers, DeRosso, Tyson Hobby and Hayden Hembree contributed singles.

Eubanks was in command until the seventh when he gave up a leadoff single and walked the next batter.

Cook moved to the mound from left field and struck out Peyton Williams, Braxton McElheney and Adam Land on 16 pitches to end the game.

It was the Packers first shutout since they blanked Columbus 3-0 back on Feb. 16.

In Region 1-7A games on Tuesday, Lowndes defeated Camden County 3-0 and remains atop the standings with a 6-1 record.

Camden falls to 4-6.

Richmond Hill moves into second place in the region with a 4-3 record after defeating Valdosta 5-1.

Lowndes will travel to Camden County and Richmond Hill will go to Valdosta for region doubleheaders on Friday.

Lowndes currently is in first place in the region at 6-1, followed by Richmond Hill, 4-3; Colquitt County, 4-5; Camden County 4-6; and Valdosta, 2-5.

The Packers will begin their final region series on Tuesday, April 9, when they play host to Richmond Hill at 6 p.m.

Colquitt will travel to Richmond Hill for the two teams' region-ending doubleheader on Friday, April 14.