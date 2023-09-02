Eubank vs Smith LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.

Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.

Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Cullen jabs to the body.

Heffron doubles his own jab, moving in and out of range quickly. In doing so, he evades a right cross from the taller Cullen.

Heffron is just off the mark with a left hook. He eventually finds it, although it’s only partially on target.

Here we go, 12 three-minute rounds scheduled!

Next up, Mark Heffron defends the British super-middleweight title against ex-training partner Jack Cullen.

Mayer: “It felt good. My first time at a heavier weight, but that’s where I belong.

“Props to my opponent, she’s a strong girl. I did everything I could to get her out, I think I had her hurt a couple times.”

Mayer also mentions Natasha Jonas, saying: “I’m ready for that fight, I’ve been preparing my body to go up. It takes time to undo what I did, keeping my body at that weight for so many years, but I’m prepared to go up and take on Natasha Jonas right away.”

Mikaela Mayer def. Silvia Bortot via decision (100-90).

It’s a clean sweep in favour of Mayer. That’s probably fair, though there were a few close rounds in there.

Mikaela Mayer (right) en route to a decision win over Silvia Bortot (PA)

Round 10

Final round! The fighters touch gloves.

Slick counter jab by Mayer as Bortot comes forward.

Mayer is just wide of the mark with a cross, but her jab lands on repeat.

Bortot catches Mayer at close range, but the American keeps her composure and targets the body.

Round 9

Good head movement from Mayer after she unloads a few heavy hooks.

More nice work from the American, who is switching targets well between the head and body.

Mayer is warned for throwing one body shot too low, however.

Clean right cross from Bortot now.

Round 8

Three rounds to go. Both women let their hands go before briefly holding.

Swift right uppercut by Mayer, thrown from the hip. It snaps back Bortot’s head.

Bortot is just looking a little laboured in her movement and output now.

She’s tagged by a hard left hook in the final seconds of the round.

Round 7

Bortot steps in with a jab and a left hook to the body. Now she brings the left hook upstairs.

Mayer sees a right uppercut blocked, but she then throws a left uppercut, which sneaks through Bortot’s guard.

Now Mayer targets the body, leading Bortot to hold for the first time in the fight. The fighters soon separate.

Mayer walks onto a stiff right cross from Bortot, who then pummels a left hook into the body of the American.

Good jab by Mayer.

Round 6

Mayer is using that overhand right more in this round, having conditioned Bortot to lower her guard somewhat due to the body shots.

But now a slightly different pattern is emerging as the round wears on: Bortot is starting to block the overhand right, but she’s then immediately getting caught by a left hook to the body. Clever approach by Mayer.

Round 5

Mayer parries a couple of straight punches from Bortot, the shorter fighter.

Mayer is focusing on using her jab at the moment. She now throws a rear uppercut at Bortot’s guard before sneaking a left hook around the top. Nice work.

Bortot with a hook to the body, but Mayer responds with two of her own.

Twice Mayer times a jab nicely, before following up with a hard overhand right! Bortot justtttt appeared to wobble slightly there!

Round 4

Nice left hook from Mayer, who aims up top before throwing the same weapon to the body of Bortot.

Bortot with a right hook to the head. Mayer stalks her around the ring now.

Bortot blocks a few heavy shots from Mayer, who shows off some slick head movement to avoid a winging hook.

Mayer with a cross to the top of a crouching Bortot’s head.

Martin Green has you covered with all the best betting odds and offers around tonight’s main event:

Round 3

Bortot misses a cross after Mayer comes forward with a few jabs.

Bortot partially blocks a cross by Mayer, who lands her next attempt.

Both fighters connect with left hooks simultaneously – Mayer to the body, Bortot to the head.

Decent uppercut by Bortot now, splitting the guard of the American. Mayer responds in kind.

Round 2

Bortot backs up Mayer early in this round, unloading a series of short and teasing straight shots.

Mayer moves out of the corner and employs her left hook again, aiming it at the body and then the head of Bortot.

Good composure from the American after that initial flurry by Bortot, who now throws a pair of body hooks at Mayer – one off each wing.

Now it’s Mayer who backs up Bortot, but the Italian lands a decent counter one-two upstairs.

Round 1

Mayer is fighting well behind her jab early on. She’s switching targets between the head and body, the latter of which she now attacks with a lead left hook.

Now Mayer fires a right cross onto the elbow of Bortot, who is keeping a tight guard.

I say it every time, but these two-minute rounds really fly by.

Here we go, Mayer vs Bortot! Ten two-minute rounds are scheduled here.

Natasha Jonas is on commentary...

Speaking of Alycia Baumgardner, by the way, here’s the recent news around her:

This is Mayer’s third straight fight in England, following two in a row in London, and she’s definitely growing in popularity on these shores.

Next up is Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot, a women’s super-lightweight fight.

Mayer is a former unified super-featherweight champion, who lost her belts to Alycia Baumgardner in a very close fight in October.

American Mayer has since bounced back from that loss – the first defeat of her pro career – with a decision win against Lucy Wildheart in April.

That fight was at lightweight, and Mayer, 33, is moving up again here as she targets a title fight with Natasha Jonas in the near future.

Sky released the new documentary Hatton this week, which focuses on the life and career of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton.

The Independent spoke to the “Hitman” about the film, as well as the “paranoia” and “depression” that threatened to thwart his happy ending.

Thankfully, Hatton has finally found that ending.

Full interview:

The Independent also interviewed Chris Eubank Jr ahead of tonight’s rematch...

“I wouldn’t say I’m a masochist, no.” It was a reassuring start from Chris Eubank Jr, as he reflected on his defeat by Liam Smith – the first stoppage loss of his career, and an experience he says he enjoyed.

“Imagine being in a sport your entire life, thinking you’ve experienced every single thing there is, then something new happens at 33 years old,” the Briton explained to The Independent. “I’ve been fighting since I was 14, and I’ve never been buzzed like that, or had to get up, recuperate, march forward, then go back down again, get back up. I never would’ve imagined that I’d be in a position where a referee could stop a fight for me.

“So, it was new, it was crazy. Looking back on it, it was exciting. It was a huge adrenalin rush, probably the same amount of adrenalin as I would get from knocking a guy out.”

Full interview:

Chris Eubank Jr on Liam Smith, adrenalin, and how to be ‘box office’

The Independent spoke to Liam Smith back in July. Here’s just some of what he had to say:

“A lot people used to think Chris was getting under my skin. I don’t lose sleep over Chris, he doesn’t change my day. Me and Chris’s personalities... Somebody with Chris’s persona is just someone I wouldn’t get on with in any form of life.

“I just don’t like them type of divas, who think everything’s got to revolve around them. In the build-up to the last fight, we were waiting on him a lot with promotion stuff, head-to-heads. It was on Sky Sports Box Office and the people trying to produce the advert were asking us, ‘Can you meet in the middle of the ring and touch gloves with two hands?’ He was like: ‘No, I don’t touch gloves with two hands.’

“He was just being a nuisance, petty, spoilt, a diva. I just thought: ‘It’s nothing to me, you’re not doing my head in, but these people are trying to do a promotion. You know what you signed up for, just do it.’ He was just a nightmare – for other people really; I didn’t give a s*** about it.”

Full interview:

The last fight between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr finished in chaos and confusion back in January.

It was perhaps the only way the fight and the week could finish; there was a capacity crowd of just under 20,000 in Manchester and a ring packed with screaming people. Tonight they do it all again and this time, it is serious. Manchester is once again the venue.

Eubank Jr was dropped twice in the fourth but was up on unsteady legs, insisting he could continue, when it was called off after 69 unforgettable seconds. Eubank Jr was actually steered back to his own corner by Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally. It was an act of compassion surrounded by a night of hate and violence.

The fight was stopped at the right time.

Full preview from Steve Bunce:

Florian Marku wastes no time, stopping Dylan Moran in the first round!

Full card (subject to change; includes undercard results so far)

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)

Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian (super-lightweight)

Frazer Clarke vs David Allen (heavyweight)

Mark Heffron (C) vs Jack Cullen (British super-middleweight title)

Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot (women’s super-lightweight)

Florian Marku def. Dylan Moran via TKO

Lauren Price def. Lolita Muzeya via doctor stoppage

Frankie Stringer def. Engel Gomez via decision

Ring walks for the main event tonight are expected at roughly 10pm BST.

That is subject to change of course, depending on how long the undercard runs – more on those fights in a moment.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch tonight’s event:

Lauren Price stays unbeaten with a win over Lolita Muzeya!

Price dropped Muzeya once, and the latter suffered a cut over her left eye due to a clash of heads in Round 5. The doctor then called off the bout, with Price winning a technical decision.

We’ve got you covered with live updates, right here.