EU warns Musk over Israel-Hamas disinformation on Twitter - latest updates

X owner Elon Musk said his platform's policy 'is that everything is open source and transparent' - ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk faces fresh scrutiny over claims of disinformation on his social media platform X amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The billionaire was sent an open letter by European Commissioner Thierry Breton calling on him to take action.

Mr Breton said he had received “indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU”.

Mr Musk quickly responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the platform’s policy “is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports”.

He asked for the EU to list the violations and ended the exchange “Merci beaucoup”.

Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive was accused of promoting antisemitism after recommending Twitter users follow an account that has repeatedly disparaged Jewish people for updates on the attack on Israel.

He later deleted the tweet.

07:32 AM BST

Musk tells EU to list violations on X

Elon Musk hit back at the open letter sent by European Commissioner Thierry Breton in a prickly exchange:

Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against 🇮🇱, we have indications of X/Twitter being used to disseminate illegal content & disinformation in the EU.



Urgent letter to @elonmusk on #DSA obligations ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/avMm1LHq54 — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 10, 2023

Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports.



Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that that the public can see them.



Merci beaucoup. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

Vu, merci.



You are well aware of your users’ — and authorities’— reports on fake content and glorification of violence.



Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk.



My team remains at your disposal to ensure DSA compliance, which the EU will continue to enforce rigorously. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 10, 2023

07:28 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. The EU has issued a warning to Elon Musk to stop disinformation on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as the Israel-Hamas conflict deepens.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton posted an open letter about the alleged “illegal content” but Mr Musk said the social network’s policy was that “everything is open source and transparent”.

