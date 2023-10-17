EU leaders try to find united stance over Israel-Hamas war after 'confused messaging'

Following days of confused and sometimes contradictory messaging about the European Union's stance on the spiralling Israel-Hamas war, EU leaders are struggling to rally around a clear and united statement on the conflict.

A video conference of EU leaders chaired by European Council President Charles Michel is due to take place at 1530 UT this Tuesday in a bid to supersede initial steps taken by the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen, who has cultivated a profile as the "face" of the European Union, flew to Israel last Friday to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Europe backed Israel's right to defend itself.

However, her message was delivered without the caution being voiced by other Western leaders – and by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell – that Israeli action must abide by international humanitarian law.

Several EU governments bristled at von der Leyen taking it on herself to wade into foreign policy matters, which are decided by member countries, without prior consultation and straying from their national positions.

According to one EU official, "Foreign affairs is a matter for member states, it is a matter for the [European] Council."

The commission also took the same position with one of its own last week, notably Oliver Varhelyi, the commissioner responsible for relations with countries neighbouring the EU.

After running into flak for her declarations in Israel, von der Leyen announced that the EU commission would triple its humanitarian aid to Palestinians to €75 million, upon her return to Brussels.



