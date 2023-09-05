‘Use EU laws to seize small boats before they leave French shores’, says National Crime Agency

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat (PA Wire)

European Union safety laws could be used to seize migrant boats before they reach the Channel under a new plan to stem the flow of asylum seekers.

The National Crime Agency said it believed that the much larger “flimsy, unseaworthy” vessels now being used by criminal gangs to transport up to 80 migrants at a time were in breach of safety regulations issued by Brussels.

Director Graeme Biggar said that meant the boats — which are being made in China and Turkey for the purpose of shipping Channel migrants — could be confiscated as they were moved across Europe to the French coast.

The NCA was now asking EU countries to use the safety regulations to seize the vessels after analysing the legal position. Mr Biggar suggested that the new tactic, if successful, could play a significant role in stemming the flow of migrants.

But he also warned that stopping the small boats would only lead to migrants choosing other routes to enter the UK unless the Government returned more failed asylum seekers to change the perception that once people arrive they are likely to stay.

Mr Biggar’s comments came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks to deliver his flagship pledge to “stop the small boats” in the wake of a record number of more than 45,000 migrants arriving across the Channel last year. The total this year has already passed 20,000, including a record daily total of 872 last Saturday.

The surge in numbers — which the Government had hoped to stem by sending migrants to Rwanda before the policy was declared unlawful by the Court of Appeal — has sparked criticism from all sides and led to hundreds of millions of pounds being spent on hotel accommodation for arrivals and a record backlog of asylum claims.

The tragic consequences of the people smuggling trade were also highlighted again recently when six Afghans drowned after their overcrowded boat got into difficulty off Calais as they attempted to reach Britain.

The NCA and law enforcers in Europe have arrested a succession of people smugglers in response but Mr Biggar said that targeting the supply of boats could prove most effective.

“Their greatest vulnerability is the small boats themselves and the engines that power them, so a lot of our effort at the moment is clearly focused on arresting the smugglers, the organisers, but very much on the small boats themselves and the engines,” he said.

“We know broadly where and how they are produced and the routes that they are coming in, so we are working with our international partners right up those routes to try to disrupt it.”

Mr Biggar said a “bit of the boats” tended to be made in China, along with the engines which were the “lowest power, lowest capability ones” and that the parts were usually assembled in Turkey before being transported across Europe to reach the Channel on the day or day before a planned crossing.