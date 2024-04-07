ETSU women’s tennis drops hard-fought battle with 49ers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs took the court for the first time since achieving a program-best ranking of No. 60 in the country on Saturday.

ETSU battled No. 46 UNC Charlotte, but ultimately fell in a tight contest, 4-3.

The Blue and Gold claimed the doubles point to start the match, including a 6-4 win for Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera over the Niners’ 68th-ranked pairing of Lucia Quiterio/Ares Teixido Garcia.

Quiterio put Charlotte on the board in singles, claiming victory over Sofia Markova on Court 1, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniela Rivera snagged a 6-3, 7-5 win in her singles match to give the Bucs the lead right back. However, the Niners took the next two singles matchups on Court 4 and Court 6, sneaking ahead 3-2.

Carvajal dug out a three-set victory (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) on Court 2 to keep the ETSU hopes alive. But, Sara Suchankova sealed the deal for the visitors with a three-set win on Court 5 to close things out.

The full results are below:

Singles Competition

1. Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Sofia Markova (ETSU) 6-4, 6-3

2. Fernanda Carvajal (ETSU) def. Lucie Petruzelova (CLT) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

3. Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Ares Teixido Garcia (CLT) 6-3, 7-5

4. Lucia Aranda (CLT) def. Jana Rovira (ETSU) 6-2, 7-5

5. Sara Suchankova (CLT) def. Alessandra Caceres (ETSU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

6. Shona Nakano (CLT) def. Ralitsa Alexandrova (ETSU) 6-4, 7-6 (10-8)

Doubles Competition

1. Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. #68 Lucia Quiterio/Ares Teixido Garcia (CLT) 6-4

2. Shona Nakano/Sara Suchankova (CLT) def. Sofia Markova/Alessandra Caceres (ETSU) 6-2

3. Jana Rovira/Ralitsa Alexandrova (ETSU) def. Lucie Petruzelova/Emma Wilkins (CLT) 6-4

ETSU (12-7, 5-0 SoCon) has its four-match win streak snapped in the loss. The Bucs return to quickly to action on Sunday against conference foe, Samford. First ball is set for 1 p.m.

