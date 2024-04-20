ETSU women’s, men’s tennis sweeps 2024 SoCon Tournament titles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second-straight season, both Buccaneer tennis squads will return home to Johnson City as conference tournament champions.

The ETSU women claimed back-to-back titles with a 4-1 win over Furman on Saturday afternoon.

The Paladins took two of the three doubles sets to win the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead. But, ETSU dominated in the singles.

The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Fernanda Carvajal, scored ETSU’s first point with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on Court 2. Alexandrova Ralitsa (Court 6), Alessandra Caceres (Court 5) and Daniela Rivera (Court 3) all came through in straight sets to secure the win.

The Lady Bucs earned just the fourth-ever program victory over Furman – with two of those wins coming in the last week.

The ETSU men brought home another trophy for their case – winning an impressive seventh-consecutive SoCon Tournament, 4-2 over Samford.

The Bulldogs took Court 1 doubles, but the Bucs won the remaining two courts to snag the doubles point.

Samford quickly evened the score, 1-1, with a Court 2 singles victory. But, the Blue and Gold jumped right back in front with a 6-3, 6-4 win for Lucas Britez on Court 6.

Peter Kalocsai extended the advantage for ETSU, taking his match on Court 3 with a convincing 6-0 third set.

Samford stayed alive with a straight-sets victory on Court 4.

ETSU senior Dimitri Badra, however, sealed the deal on Court 1 with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 win over Maxwell Giddens.

Both the ETSU women and men have automatically qualified for the Division I NCAA Tournament. The Bucs will learn their bracket placement in a reveal show on Monday, April 29 beginning at 6 p.m.

The show will air on NCAA.com.

