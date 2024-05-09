ETSU Women’s Golf wraps up play at NCAA Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (WJHL) – Led by junior Sophie Bert, the ETSU women’s golf team wrapped up play in the NCAA Regional on Wednesday from Auburn University Club in Alabama.

Bert, who stormed out of the gates and flirted with a chance to advance to the NCAA Championships, finished tied for 13th at 5-over-par 221. Bert birdied her first two holes and was four-under through her first 11, which at the time, was one shot shy of being the low score from a non-advancing team.

Unfortunately, Bert ran into trouble on the par-5, 513-yard No. 3 where she posted a triple-bogey, followed by back-to-back bogeys. From there, Bert finished with birdie-bogey-par-par to shoot a 71 in the final round.

Bert’s finish was the best by a Buccaneer in an NCAA Regional since 2014 when Gabriella Wahl tied for seventh in the NCAA East Regional at Southwood Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla. Following a playoff, Wahl advanced to the NCAA Championships.

The Bucs, who made their first regional since 2021, finished 10th at 68-over-par 932.

ETSU, who won its second Southern Conference title in program history and captured two tournament victories in 2023-24, had its season come to an end on Wednesday.

