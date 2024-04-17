ETSU women’s golf grabs SoCon Tournament title

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs led from start to finish at the SoCon Women’s Golf Championship this week, earning its second conference title in the last four seasons.

ETSU shot 290 (+2) as a team on the final day of competition from the Moss Creek Golf Club to seal the deal on a 13-stroke victory. Samford came in a distant second place at 28-over par.

The Blue and Gold overall score of 879 stands as the third-best mark in SoCon tournament history, trailing only behind two outstanding performances from Furman in 2015 and 2016.

Bucs junior Sophie Bert was the team’s top individual finisher, as she placed second with an even-par 216 on the week. Furman’s Anna Morgan shot three-under (69) on Tuesday to claim the individual titles with a 214 (-2).

Brianna Castaldi (+2) finished tied-third, while Grace Chin (+5) finished tied-sixth for the tournament.

The full leaderboard came be found here.

ETSU has clinched an automatic berth into the NCAA Regionals with the conference championship. The full field will be announced on Wednesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

