ETSU’s Winton III to take PWO offer with Vols

(WJHL) – The Bucs’ top receiver from the 2023 season is returning home after a pair of campaigns in Johnson City.

Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Tommy Winton III will spend the 2024 college football season with the Tennessee Vols, after accepting a preferred walk-on offer, according to multiple reports.

Winton took to Instagram on Monday, posting an edit of him in a Big Orange uniform. The caption read, ‘I’m back home.’ The wideout originally committed to ETSU as a three-star prospect out of Knoxville Catholic High School in 2022.

He redshirted in his first season with the Bucs, despite playing in four games that fall. This past season, Winton III led all ETSU receivers with 23 catches for 349 yards in ten games.

