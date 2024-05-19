ETSU trounces Miami (OH), turns attention to SoCon Tournament

OXFORD, OH (WJHL) – The Bucs closed out the regular season with a convincing 10-2 win over the RedHawks on Saturday to secure one last series victory in 2024.

The home team struck first in the opening frame, but a five-run fourth inning catapulted ETSU in front – and they never looked back.

Blake Jacklin continued his impressive run at the plate, leading the Blue and Gold with a 3-for-4 day, notching four RBI, a home run and two runs scored. Ashton King also did his job at the dish, accounting for a pair of RBI.

Jamie Palmese accounted for the final Bucs RBI, via a double in the eighth inning.

Nathan Hickman (3-0) earned the win in 5.2 innings of work, allowing just one run on four hits.

ETSU (34-18, 13-8 SoCon) has earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming SoCon Tournament, the program’s best finish since 2010.

The Bucs will play the winner of (6) Mercer/(7) VMI on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

