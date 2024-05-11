ETSU takes down Terriers to even SoCon series

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – Buccaneer baseball rebounded from Friday’s loss in a big way, pouring on the runs in a 15-8 victory over Wofford on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue and Gold scattered 15 hits and launched four homers in the dominant effort.

ETSU never trailed in the contest, rushing out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning – thanks to an pair of RBI singles from Cam Sisneros and Noah Gent.

Wofford cut the deficit in half with a sac fly in the second inning, but seven combined runs in the fourth and fifth frames put the Bucs in the driver’s seat. Blake Jacklin and Ryan McCarthy hit home runs during that stretch, while Sisneros, Tommy Barth and Ashton King also turned in RBI.

The Terriers scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, but two Sisneros home runs were the final nails in the coffin. The first baseman hit a two-run bomb in the eighth, followed by a grand slam in the ninth.

Sisneros’ final stat line read 3-for-5 with eight RBI and three runs scored.

Jace Hyde (7-3) was solid on the mound in the victory, pitching 7.0 inning, while giving up five runs on nine base hits. He struck out four batters without issuing a walk.

ETSU (32-16, 13-7 SoCon) will face Wofford in a rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m.

