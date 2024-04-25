ETSU softball team offering free “Charlee Clinics” in memory of local eighth-grader

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The softball team at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is offering free skills clinics in memory of eighth-grader Charlee Blackburn, who passed away earlier this year.

“Charlee Clinics” will be held every Wednesday until May 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.:

May 1

May 8

May 15

The clinics will be at ETSU’s Betty Basler Field. They are for kindergarten through sixth graders. The softball team asks for players to bring their own equipment.

News Channel 11 spoke with ETSU Head Softball Coach Cheryl Milligan about the Charlee Clinics:

“I think it’s just an extension of just being the softball community, I think throughout the college ranks,” Milligan said. “And then I think for all of us college coaches within our community, it’s really just nice to kind of come together, you know, [I wish] we were coming together over better circumstances. But it’s, I think, the best thing we can do at a time like this.”

Charlee was a student and played softball at Indian Trail Middle School. After passing, her teammates, coaches and community honored her with a purple memorial at the school’s softball field.

Milligan said a few of ETSU’s softball players had given lessons to Charlee in the past.

