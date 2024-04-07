ETSU softball scoreless in rubber match loss to WCU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The top of the Lady Bucs order struggled on Sunday, as the Catamounts took home a series-clinching victory at Betty Basler Field, 3-0.

WCU’s Tessa Juett tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits in 7.0 innings of work.

Emily Musco and Halle Laramie each managed a pair of base knocks for the Blue and Gold, but were stranded each time.

A bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Maya McPherson put Western Carolina out in front in the fourth inning, 2-0. McPherson drove home the final run of the night with an RBI single in the sixth.

Cameron Lauretta (1-3) took the loss in the circle for ETSU, allowing two runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work. Kendall Thackston pitched the remainder of the game, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out three batters.

ETSU (7-25, 1-8 SoCon) treks over the mountain for a doubleheader with Appalachian State on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

