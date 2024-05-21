ETSU’s Sisneros tabbed SoCon Player of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a toasty Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Stadium, as ETSU baseball squeezed in one more practice before hitting the road for Thursday’s SoCon Tournament opener.

The team will depart for Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday morning, and when it does, the 2024 SoCon Baseball Player of the Year will be on board.

Senior first baseman Cameron Sisneros was give the league’s highest individual honor, as six other Bucs landed a spot on this season’s All-SoCon teams.

Reporters gathered at practice were the first ones to break the news to the Colorado native.

“Well, that’s the first I’m hearing about that,” he said. “But, that’s awesome. It’s definitely a cool title to get. You work all season for this, but I think I owe credit to my coaches, my teammates and most importantly God for everything and all the abilities he’s given me.”

Sisneros is the first member of the Blue and Gold to win a conference Player of the Year accolade since Paul Holiman earned A-SUN Player of the Year in 2010.

He’s owned the batters box this season, reaching safely in all 52 games, thus far. He batted .360 with 78 RBI and 21 home runs, which ranks first and second in the conference, respectively. He’s also tied with teammate Nick Iannantone for the league lead in walks (45).

In his two seasons in Johnson City, his growth as a hitter, and a leader, has been exceptional.

“Coming out of JuCo, I was a decent player,” Sisneros said. “But, I would say I’m nowhere near the player I am today. Like I said before, I owe a lot of credit to my coaches and my teammates for sticking with me.”

“A lot of ups and downs – so, the more efficiently you can ride the wave and not let the lows overcome you, I think it puts you in a good position to play well,” he continued. “I feel like I did that well this year.”

“You know, sometimes when you’re as good a player as you are when you’re in that situation – sometimes you can just be worried about yourself,” head coach Joe Pennucci said. “He hasn’t been. He’s been worried about the team first, which is pretty neat.”

Miachael Harpster (SP), Owen Kovacs (RP), Tommy Barth (OF) and Nick Iannantone (DH) were all named to the All-SoCon Second Team by the league’s media. Harpster was also named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team, along with teammates Jace Hyde (SP) and Jamie Palmese (OF).

