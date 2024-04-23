ETSU shows off tight end depth this spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last few seasons of Bucs football have revolved heavily around the running back and outside wide receivers.

Guys like Quay Holmes, Jacob Saylors and Will Huzzie have filled up the stat sheets for the Blue and Gold. In 2024, there will be plenty of talent on the outside, but it’s also clear that the tight end position will be a big contributor to the offense.

ETSU quarterback competition paying dividends

ETSU has already displayed its depth at that position this spring. Graduate student Cameron Lewis is an established presence on the field, despite missing all of last season with an injury.

Jonathan Burns, a redshirt-junior transfer from Gardner-Webb, has also popped in his first spring with the squad – even catching a touchdown in the Spring Game.

“Yeah, they’re tough guys to get in and block – they do a bunch of blocking and a bunch of catching,” quarterback Jaylen King said. “They’re just great to the offense.”

“Actually – really – they’re kind of like the most important – I feel like,” he admitted.

“Tight ends are underrated, man,” head coach Tre Lamb said. “The Travis Kelce’s, the Gronk’s – the LaPorta’s like Detroit has. If you get a good one at 6-4, 230 (pounds) and can make plays in the pass game, that’s a matchup nightmare. Both those guys – I think (Jonathan) Burns caught a touchdown here and Cam (Lewis) had a nice play on the post ball.”

In 2023, the Bucs completed just seven total passes to three different tight ends for 146 yards.

