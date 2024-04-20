ETSU, Samford softball start weekend with split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU softball was looking to start a SoCon win streak against Samford on Saturday afternoon at Betty Basler Field.

They did just that by rallying for a Game 1 win, 7-6, before dropping a 10-2 decision in Game 2.

Game 1 started in the Bulldogs’ favor, despite a handful of strikeouts from the Bucs’ Whitley Arnott. The visitors scored on a fielding error in the second inning, then added three runs in the fourth to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

A pair of RBI singles from Taylor Suchy and Jasmine Sanchez immediately cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom half of the frame.

The Samford lead was 6-3 when the Bucs came up to bat in the sixth inning. Brylee Mesusan started the run with an RBI single to left field. Cameron Young followed it up with an infield RBI single, making it a 6-5 game.

Last Sunday’s hero Riley Nayadley came through again, reaching on a fielder’s choice, as the Bucs took the lead, 7-6, on a throwing error and held on to win.

Young led the Bucs’ offense with three hits an an RBI. Kendall Thackston picked up the win in relief for the Blue and Gold, hurling 3.1 innings while allowing just two runs on four hits.

Game 2 opened with a Cameron Young RBI single – as the Blue and Gold took the 1-0 edge from the jump.

However, eight runs in the fourth inning from the Bulldogs powered them to a 10-2 win in five innings.

Riley Nayadley drove home the other ETSU run with an RBI double in the third inning.

Sara Muir suffered the loss in the circle for the Bucs, allowing five earned runs on ten hits in 3.0 innings of work.

ETSU (10-28, 4-10 SoCon) will look to grab back-to-back SoCon series victories for the first time in 2016 with a win on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

