ETSU rallies for first SoCon sweep of the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ baseball squad secured its first conference sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon in a convincing 13-3 win over The Citadel in just seven innings.

The Bulldogs grabbed the early momentum, striking first on a pair of bases-loaded walks. However, the bottom half of the frame saw ETSU take the lead right back.

Tommy Barth scorched an RBI single into center field, while Cam Sisneros followed it up with a two-run blast to right field – the damage all done with two outs. The Blue and Gold edged ahead, 3-2, and would not look back.

Noah Webb and Nick Iannantone added to the advantage with a pair of homers in the fourth inning, making it a 7-2 ballgame.

Sawyer Reeves gave the visitors a little life with a solo homer in the fifth inning. But, the Bucs plated six runs in the seventh to wrap things up early.

Barth and Iannantone each led the way with 3 RBI for the home squad. While Sisneros, Webb and Cooper Torres each drove in a pair of runs.

Ashton King was responsible for the other RBI – a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Michael Harpster (7-1) continued his strong freshman campaign on the mound, going 5.0 innings, while allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four batters.

ETSU (27-14, 9-6 SoCon) extends its conference win streak to four games, as they dip out of SoCon play for a midweek matchup with South Carolina. First pitch from Columbia comes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

