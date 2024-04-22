ETSU quarterback competition paying dividends

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whether it’s in the high school ranks or the National Football League – every team is looking for a quarterback.

This offseason, ETSU was no different – diving into the transfer portal looking for a starter in 2024.

The Bucs brought in a handful of signal callers, but it’s clear that Gardner-Webb transfer Jaylen King and St. Francis transfer Cole Doyle are the top two guys in the room. Throughout the season, each player has been taking snaps with the first-team offense.

First-year head coach Tre Lamb has praised the playmaking ability of both quarterbacks at some point over the spring.

That competition between the two is only sharpening their skills and improving the rest of the room along with them.

“Yeah, I know I can’t come out here and play around because he’s a great guy and a good quarterback,” King said. “I can’t slide at all – he just pushes me to go hard in practice.”

“You have to stay on your toes every day, you know,” Doyle said. “Like Coach Lamb tells me all the time – every day, anything could change. I think we all have an understanding that we’re in a competition, we’re in a battle with each other. But, like you said, that just makes us better each day because I think it just brings out the best in all of us.”

ETSU opens the season on Saturday, August 31 at Appalachian State.

