ETSU men’s tennis goes in confident against Tennessee in NCAA tournament

Johnson City, TN — Fresh off their Socon regular season and tournament championships, the ETSU men’s tennis team will open play in the NCAA Division I men’s tennis tournament on Friday when it takes on No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Tennessee and ETSU have clashed in the NCAA tournament three times, the last occurring in 2010 in the round of 32. all three of the previous postseason contests went in favor of Tennessee.

ETSU is playing its best tennis of the season entering Friday’s clash with the Volunteers. The Bucs closed the 2024 campaign on a nine-match winning streak.

“We’re a confident group, I think, where confidence comes with winning. So I think we’re very confident and that’s what you want going into a tournament like this. We want a lot of matches lately and we’re in a position we want to be we want a lot of matches and we’re feeling good. We’re practicing hard and we feel good.”

First serve between the Buccaneers and the Volunteers is set for 1 p.m.

