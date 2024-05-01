ETSU men’s golf sweeps SoCon postseason awards

(WJHL) – After another dynamic season on the course, a trio of ETSU Bucs earned individual conference honors on Tuesday.

Mats Ege was named SoCon Player of the Year for a second-straight season. The PGA Tour University No. 9 ranked golfer in the country recorded nine Top-10 finishes on the year, while winning three tournaments.

The Co-SoCon champion becomes the fourth member of ETSU men’s golf to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Jenson Forrester claimed SoCon Freshman of the Year, playing in ten of the Blue and Gold’s eleven tournaments this season. He grabbed four Top-25 finishes and placed a season-best 12th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in October.

Jake Amos is SoCon Coach of the Year for a third time in the last four seasons, guiding the program to a No. 8 ranking in the country.

Last year’s SoCon rookie of the year, Matty Dodd-Berry and Algot Kleen both earned an All-Conference Team nod.

Dodd-Berry picked up his first collegiate win at the SoCon championship, sharing the individual title with Ege. Kleen was all-conference for a second-straight season after swinging his way to three Top-5 finishes and a win at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

The squad will learn its NCAA Regional placement at 2 p.m. on Wednesday during the Men’s Golf Selection Show.

