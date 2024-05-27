ETSU men’s golf survives initial cut at NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Cal. (WJHL) – The Bucs teetered on the cut line throughout Day 3 of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, but earned the final spot into Monday’s Fourth Round stroke play.

The Blue and Gold turned in a 10-over, 298 on Sunday and finished tied-14th with Tennessee at 27-over. Since the change in championship format in 2009, ETSU has never advanced to the Fourth Round of competition.

Mats Ege carded a triple-bogey on the seventh hole Sunday, but managed to finish with a four-over, 76. He sits tied-27th on the individual leaderboard.

Algot Kleen is now tied-78th (+10) after carding a three-over 75 on Sunday. Matty Dodd-Berry (T-73, +9), Remi Chartier (T-78, +10) and Jenson Forrester (T-101, +13) rounded out the Bucs’ standing on the individual leaderboards.

Illinois sits atop the team leaderboard at two-under, as the Illini turned in a scorching six-under, 282 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s Adam Wallin continues to lead all individuals at five-under, 211 through three rounds.

The Bucs will tee off with Oklahoma and Tennessee at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. ETSU needs to finish in the Top 8 to advance to match play later this week.

