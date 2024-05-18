ETSU men’s golf Regional runner-up finish fueling NCAA prep

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been rinse and repeat for ETSU men’s golf over the last four seasons. They’ve turned in a strong regular season, won a SoCon championship, competed hard in NCAA Regionals – and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

This past week’s second-place finish at the Chapel Hill Regional secured that fourth-straight trip to the sport’s biggest stage, which is set to begin next Friday in Carlsbad, California.

The success of the program in recent years is undeniable, but it hasn’t come by being content to merely be the best in the SoCon. Head coach Jake Amos and his team are fierce competitors, driven to improve each time they hit the course.

“I’ll have my window open and I can hear them screaming up on the putting green,” Amos said on Friday morning. “They’re nasty, competitive, alpha-male dudes. Everyone is trying to be the guy.”

It’s part of the reason why the Bucs coming up just one stroke shy of winning the Chapel Hill Regional could be bad news for every other team next week.

“You know, we didn’t even think about not making the Top-5 and I think that was a big advantage of ours,” Amos said. “But, when you’re sleeping on a lead, you’re thinking about it a lot. You want to win and that was our goal. Unfortunately we didn’t get it done, but it could be the best thing that happened to us, honestly.”

“Going into nationals – it’s better that this happened than us winning it,” redshirt-senior Mats Ege said. “Just, you learn more from your losses and failures than you do from just winning.”

“At the end of the day, regionals is about getting to nationals and that’s what we did,” junior Algot Kleen added. “Our goal is to win nationals, not a regional.”

The Division I NCAA Men’s Golf Championship begins on Friday, May 24 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

