ETSU Men’s Golf to Play in Chapel Hill Regional

INDIANAPOLIS (May 1, 2024) – For the fourth straight year and the 26th time in program history, the ETSU men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Regional.

The Buccaneers learned their postseason destination during a live broadcast on the Golf Channel on Wednesday, as the Blue & Gold are the No. 4 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional. Overall, ETSU is ranked No. 21 nationally.

The regional will be played May 13-15 at newly renovated Finley Golf Club. The top five teams of each regional and low individual from a non-advancing team will advance to the NCAA Championship. ETSU will be looking to play in its fourth straight NCAA Championship with this year’s field set to play at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa from May 24-29 in Carlsbad, Calif.

The Chapel Hill Regional is made up of 13 teams and 10 individuals. The Bucs are one of seven conference champions in the field, while eight teams are ranked in the top-50 nationally.

