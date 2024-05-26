ETSU men’s golf holds steady after Round 2 of NCAA Championships

Carlsbad, Cal. (WJHL) – Despite a turbulent start on Saturday at the Omni La Costa North Course, ETSU men’s golf wound up where they began the day – tied-ninth (+17) on the team leaderboard at the NCAA Championships.

The Bucs shot nine-over (297) in the Second Round, just one stroke more than the team’s total on Friday.

Mats Ege shot a 72 (+1) on Saturday and sits at even par through two rounds of play. He jumped up one spot to tied-seventh on the individual leaderboard.

Jenson Forrester and Matty Dodd-Berry each made a leap in Round 2, as both sit tied-67th at seven-over par.

Algot Kleen carded a seven-over, 79, on Saturday, and also finds himself tied-67th after 36 holes of play. Remi Chartier (+9) is now tied-99th after a five-over, 77 on Saturday.

Virginia (+1) continues to lead the field after the Second Round, while Stanford’s Karl Vilips (-7) surged to the top of the individual leaderboard with a four-under, 68 on Saturday.

ETSU will begin Third Round play at 7:57 a.m. PT on Sunday from the 10th tee.

