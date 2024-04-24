ETSU men’s golf continues its dominant run in the Southern Conference

GREENSBORO, Ga. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference men’s golf championship continues to run through Johnson City. For the fourth straight year and 24th time in program history, the Buccaneers are crowned Kings of the SoCon.

Thanks to a blazing hot start, No. 20 ETSU was able to open a large lead and overcame a late surge by No. 43 Chattanooga as the Buccaneers posted their wire-to-wire win with a tournament score of 30-under-par 834 on Tuesday at The Oconee Course.

The Bucs, who registered 26 birdies in the final round, shot an 8-under 280 in today’s finale and held off Chattanooga to win by two shots over the Mocs. ETSU tore it up on the front nine with 18 birdies, including Matty Dodd-Berry starting his round with six straight. Chattanooga went low on Tuesday with a 10-under 278 and finished the tournament at 28-under-par 836. No. 40 UNCG placed third at 8-under-par 856.

With the four straight SoCon titles, ETSU – the only SoCon program to have multiple streaks of four straight wins – has now accomplished the feat four times in program history. The Bucs won four-in-a-row from 1998-2001 and 1989-1992, and five straight from 1979-83. ETSU and Duke are the only programs to win four straight SoCon Championships in tournament history as the Blue Devils won eight consecutive titles from 1935-42.

As a team, ETSU led the field with 70 birdies and paced the groups in par-3 (3.17) and par-4 scoring (3.95).

