ETSU men’s golf coach takes head role at LSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) men’s golf coach will tee off the next stage of his career in Baton Rouge.

ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander announced Wednesday that Jake Amos accepted the men’s head golf coaching position at Louisiana State University (LSU).

“Coach Amos did an incredible job taking a top-notch program that Coach (Fred) Warren had built and elevated it to even greater heights,” said Sander. “It’s incredible the success that ETSU men’s golf has achieved under Jake’s tutelage.”

Amos has been part of the men’s golf program at ETSU for six years and spent the last five of those as the head coach.

Amos stated in a news release from LSU announcing him as their coach that he is excited to start the new role.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to be the next head men’s golf coach at LSU,” Amos said. “Thank you to Scott Woodward for believing in me to lead the program going forward. LSU golf has a great history of winning championships and that’s the reason I am here, I want to continue that. My wife and kids are excited to move down to Baton Rouge and immerse ourselves in the culture and community.”

Sander said LSU is getting a leader who helps athletes become better golfers and people.

“His ability to recruit quality golfers, while developing and motivating them both as people and athletes, speaks to his quality as one of the best coaches in country,” Sander stated in a news release. “On behalf of President Dr. Brian Noland and the entire ETSU family, I want to say thank you for all your great work.”

The Bucs have played in the last four NCAA Championships under Amos and won four straight Southern Conference Championships. At this year’s NCAA Championship, ETSU finished in 12th — the team’s best since 2001, according to the university.

While at ETSU, Amos was named the SoCon Coach of the Year three times and led the team to 12 tournament wins. During the 2023-24 season, the Bucs golf squad was ranked as high as No. 8 in the country.

A native of Leicester, England who played three NCAA seasons before graduating from Augusta (Ga.) University, Amos has also been a finalist twice for the Dave Williams Award, which is a national recognition given to the coach of the year in NCAA Division I men’s golf.

LSU issued its own news release Wednesday morning. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a statement that Amos’s impressive resume on the links points to a bright future for the Tigers.

“Jake has a proven track record of success, both as a player and a coach, which makes him an exciting leader for our men’s golf program,” Woodward said. “His ability to develop elite talent and win at every stage of his career gives us confidence that he will build on our strong foundation and lead the Tigers to consistent success moving forward.”

Amos has also coached at other colleges including South Carolina, Purdue and South Florida in assistant roles.

In the interim, Mike Hulbert will serve as ETSU’s head coach. The former ETSU golfer who won three times on the PGA tour, Hulbert has been serving as a volunteer coach for the team.

